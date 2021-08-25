StormTeam 3: Severe Weather and Heavy Rainfall Possible Thursday Into Friday

We've got a rather complex forecast ahead of us for Thursday and Friday as our StormTeam 3 meteorologists are tracking a storm system building into the region. This will kick off scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, and potentially more rounds of storms for Thursday night into Friday. Ingredients are coming together for potential severe weather Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, and some of those storms could produce damaging wind gusts. The overall tornado and hail threat is lower, but something that is being closely monitored. Aside from the severe threat, these storms will likely produce some torrential rainfall and these may be localized flash flooding as storms move through the same areas. Our team is monitoring the potential, so stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest updates on the severe weather and heavy rain potential Thursday and Friday.