StormTeam 3: Severe Weather Threat Friday

Chance For Strong To Severe Storms Friday

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 1:23 PM
Posted By: Meteorologist Ryan Knapp

Over the past week we have been mentioning the chance at strong to severe storms on Friday. As of the latest model guidance, we will be tracking to see if this forecast verifies as a cold front will move through late Friday into early Saturday morning. 

Up until 12:30 PM CDT, the entire viewing area was in a slight risk (Level 2 of 5) for a chance to see strong to even severe storms. With the newest update to the Severe Weather Outlook issued by the Storm Prediction Center, now half of the viewing area remains in the Slight Risk, while the rest fall in a Marginal Risk (1 of 5).

On Friday, storms will begin to setup along the central corn belt and drift East over the day. These storms will identify the associated cold front attached to the low pressure system generating the fronts as it treks Northeast into Canada. The drifting cold front will clash with the warm air across Iowa and Minnesota, igniting storms. 

Based on the latest model data, the severe threat looks to be closer to initialization point (the spot where storms ignite) West of I-35 and East of I-29 (5% tornado threat region). This region will hold the best atmospheric ingredients for some of the stronger severe conditions before the storms become linear and turn into a wind threat locally. This front will move East over the afternoon as storms survive along the cold front. The instability in the atmosphere will allow for showers and storms to survive with a severe threat through much of Iowa and Minnesota. 

Due to this being a late evening event locally, the instability storms thrive on will become weaker over time as the front begins to approach the western viewing counties. If they hold together as currently projected in the models, they will still pack a punch, posing the threat of strong straight line winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall (associated with slower moving storms). The possibility of a tornado is not out of the question, although low at this time. 

The forecast now has stability taking over control as storms begin to push through the viewing counties, allowing for a trend towards gradual weakening while on approach into Wisconsin. This will be carefully monitored through today via the latest model updates and early tomorrow once storms appear. 

