StormTeam 3: Severe Weather Returns to the Forecast

The area has been upgraded to an ENHANCED RISK for severe weather development today with a powerful line of storms looking to pass through the area starting this afternoon. The main threat will be damaging winds with hail and heavy rain also very possible. The tornado risk is on the lower side but a tornado or two cannot be completely ruled out at this time. A cold front heading in from the northwest is responsible for the development of these strong storms and once passed yet another pattern of calmer weather awaits behind it thanks to incoming higher pressure. Pleasant weather headlines the rest of the week with gradual clearing taking place overnight tonight and through Tuesday morning. Our next chance for rain is small and moves in Wednesday night before a stretch of mostly sunny skies takes over to finish off both the work week and the weekend.