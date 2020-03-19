Clear
StormTeam 3: Thursday's Severe Weather Potential

Severe weather threat

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 4:37 AM
Updated: Mar 19, 2020 4:38 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 6 Images

With the arrival of spring on Thursday means a ramped up weather pattern. A spring storm system ushers in the threat for severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening. The surge of incoming moisture and warmer air from the south can be blamed for the morning fog we're waking up to. Visibility will be heavily reduced through the AM commute. The main risks when it comes to incoming rain and storms will be along I-90 and south, truly dependent on the placement of the warm front. Some storms will produce heavy rainfall, high winds and large hail; an isolated tornado or two could be possible depending on the setup. As the storm system departs, colder air wraps around the storm and snow will develop along with a rapid flash freeze - this will heavily impact roadways during Friday morning's commute. Minor accumulation is likely by Friday morning. Wind will impact the area on Thursday night through Friday night and early Saturday. Gusts could approach 40 mph. The front will end any precipitation chances on Friday morning and gradual clearing of clouds will take place. Plan for a partly sunny start to the weekend as temperatures begin to rebound. 50s look to return by early next week.

