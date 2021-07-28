StormTeam 3: Severe Weather Possible in Minnesota Wednesday, Heat A Factor

Buckle up, its a busy bumpy day.

And if you are in Wisconsin, maybe just stay put this evening.

A significant severe weather outbreak will occur in the Upper Midwest Wednesday afternoon and evening. Particularly in Wisconsin, where a derecho - a windstorm capable of producing hurricane-force winds - will be possible. Widespread severe weather is still expected in the center of the state even if the derecho doesn't occur by meteorological definitions.

Eastern Minnesota will catch some of this event. In southeast Minnesota, strong storms capable of severe wind, hail, and even a few tornadoes will be possible between 6-10pm. The closer you are to Wisconsin and the Mississippi River, the better your odds of seeing severe storms. North Iowa, with the exception of the far NE corner, has a lesser chance of seeing not just severe weather - but any storms at all.

Make sure family and friends in the cheese state are aware of today's weather potential. This is not your run-of-the-mill severe weather day. Severe weather will happen.

On another note - the heat index feels like temperature will top 100 degrees this afternoon. This is dangerous territory. A heat advisory is in effect through this evening, so stay cool.