StormTeam 3: Tracking severe weather; Watch in effect until early Wednesday

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 2 AM CDT for portions of southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and western Wisconsin. Storms that develop will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rainfall. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest severe weather information.

Areas Affected: Dakota; Dodge; Fillmore; Freeborn; Goodhue; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Ramsey; Rice; Steele; Wabasha; Washington; Winona

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 397 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DAKOTA DODGE FILLMORE FREEBORN GOODHUE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED RAMSEY RICE STEELE WABASHA WASHINGTON WINONA

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Bremer; Buchanan; Chickasaw; Clayton; Delaware; Dubuque; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek; Worth

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 397 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE BREMER BUCHANAN CHICKASAW CLAYTON DELAWARE DUBUQUE FAYETTE FLOYD HOWARD MITCHELL WINNESHIEK WORTH