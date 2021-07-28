The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been extended to the west to include southeast Minnesota until 2 AM CDT. A line of thunderstorms in Wisconsin is building back to the west and may clip parts of Minnesota tonight. The main concern is for damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Our KIMT StormTeam 3 meteorologists are monitoring the situation will alert of any imminent severe weather.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 AM CDT Thursday.
Posted: Jul 28, 2021 10:37 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Extended to Include Southeastern Minnesota
- Southeastern Minnesota Autism Symposium
- Several Southeastern Minnesota waste facilities re-opening
- Flash Flood Watch issued in southeastern Minnesota
- StormTeam 3: Severe winds across parts of southern Minnesota Friday morning with Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued
- 2 injured, including 1 seriously, after southeastern Minnesota rollover crash
- StormTeam 3: Watching thunderstorms and severe potential Thursday
- StormTeam 3: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued throughout viewing area
- Jackknifed Semis in Southeastern Minnesota
- Invasive vine infesting southeastern Minnesota
Scroll for more content...