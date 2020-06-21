Brand NEW Severe T'Storm Watch issued by the National Weather Service until 11:00 pm tonight. Storms will develop this evening, some containing high winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes. Be weather aware! - Chris Nelson
Large hail and damaging winds possible
Posted: Jun 21, 2020 4:02 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Severe T'Storm Watch for this evening across area
- Stormteam 3 (8:45 pm update): Severe T'Storm Watch, larger area under enhanced risk
- StormTeam 3: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued throughout viewing area
- StormTeam 3: Severe weather coming Tuesday Evening
- StormTeam 3: Major storm could bring rain, t'storms and snow
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued throughout viewing area
- StormTeam 3: Watching for severe weather on Tuesday
- StormTeam 3: Big heat Tuesday, severe weather by the evening
- StormTeam 3: Marginal risk for severe weather Thursday evening
- StormTeam 3: All the details: Potentially severe storms Sunday evening
Scroll for more content...