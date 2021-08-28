StormTeam 3: Storms possible into Sunday morning as flooding & severe weather continue for some

A busy Saturday evening in Minnesota & North Iowa. Flooding continues into Sunday for some in NE Iowa. Some rivers will not peak until Sunday afternoon. More rain is possible here and there in these spots through Sunday morning.

Severe thunderstorms continue in southwest and southern Minnesota as of Saturday at 8pm. Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for Steele & Freeborn counties until 11pm. Tornado watches continue further west where there have already been some tornado warnings earlier in the day. More storms are possible everywhere through early Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon looks much nicer to get outside as the weather clears.