Clear

StormTeam 3: Several rounds of rain, severe storms possible

Front will swing round after round of storms our way through Thursday

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 2:28 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Storm system which kicked up showers and storms yesterday and this morning is pressing east. A warmer, more humid weather pattern will hold up for most of the work week. Highs will drive into the 80s in most places; although, there will be a well defined front tomorrow which may bring a large difference in temperatures across the area on Wednesday. The stationary front will lead to active weather the next three days, and this active weather may mean severe weather too. This first round is in early Wednesday morning; main storm threats will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Another risk of heavy rainfall and severe weather is thrown our way one last time on Thursday along a strong cold front. Highs go from the low 80s on Thursday, down into the 60s on Friday. We're only expected one cooler day as the next week after could be above normal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester City Council Finalizing budget

Image

Mayo Clinic receives cancer support grant

Image

Sara's Daybreak forecast - Tuesday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a hot and humid day with more storms on the way

Image

PM weather forecast

Image

Monday volleyball highlights

Image

Waldorf's Morel named POW

Image

RCTC ranks first in the nation

Image

Ladies turn 100 and 101

Image

Tax Levy Budget

Community Events