StormTeam 3: Several rounds of rain, severe storms possible

Storm system which kicked up showers and storms yesterday and this morning is pressing east. A warmer, more humid weather pattern will hold up for most of the work week. Highs will drive into the 80s in most places; although, there will be a well defined front tomorrow which may bring a large difference in temperatures across the area on Wednesday. The stationary front will lead to active weather the next three days, and this active weather may mean severe weather too. This first round is in early Wednesday morning; main storm threats will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Another risk of heavy rainfall and severe weather is thrown our way one last time on Thursday along a strong cold front. Highs go from the low 80s on Thursday, down into the 60s on Friday. We're only expected one cooler day as the next week after could be above normal.