StormTeam 3: Several rounds of rain anticipated through Saturday

A storm system will be building into the region later this week and will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area on Thursday and Friday. Ahead of the system, moisture will be increasing across the Midwest as dew points rise into the 60s and 70s, so it will be feeling quite muggy. That moisture though will help fuel our storm chances and there is a good potential for some beneficial rainfall, as amounts could total over 1" for portions of Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. This will definitely help with our current drought situation across the Upper Midwest. There is also a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather on Thursday for the potential of large hail and damaging wind gusts with some storms that develop, but a higher potential for some much-needed rainfall.
Tracking the potential for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Saturday.
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 10:07 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2021 10:09 PM
