StormTeam 3: Several inches of snow likely Sunday

Circle Sunday on the calendar if you have to travel, it may be problemsome with snow on the way. Increasing chances of heavy snowfall appear to be on the horizon come Saturday night and Sunday. The preliminary numbers appear to range from 3" inches to the far south, and up to 8" in our northern areas. Expect minor changes to this forecast depending upon the track of the storm system. Stay tuned!
