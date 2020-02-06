Clear

StormTeam 3: Several inches of snow likely Sunday

Snow storm will bring travel impacts

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 9:37 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Circle Sunday on the calendar if you have to travel, it may be problemsome with snow on the way.  Increasing chances of heavy snowfall appear to be on the horizon come Saturday night and Sunday.  The preliminary numbers appear to range from 3" inches to the far south, and up to 8" in our northern areas.  Expect minor changes to this forecast depending upon the track of the storm system.  Stay tuned!

Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 12°
Snow possible tonight, looking likely on Sunday
