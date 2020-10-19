StormTeam 3: Tracking the season's first sticking snow

Well, we knew this had to be coming at some point rather soon. Snow is about to fall and accumulate on the ground.

The big snow maker comes Tuesday, but that's not before a smaller chance for light snow on Monday

MONDAY - CLOUDY WITH SOME SPOTTY SNOW





Cool temps on Monday mean that any precipitation that falls, will likely fall as snow flakes. A cloudy and cold day with temps topping out in the upper 30s. Falling snow further to the west and south near Nebraska Monday will move into the region as light and spotty snow showers on Monday. Areas along and west of I-35 can expect a light dusting on Monday, with areas further to the east near the Mississippi river seeing only some non-sticking flakes and light rain.

Everything changes on Tuesday.

TUESDAY - A POTENTIAL FOR MULTIPLE INCHES IN MINNESOTA

On Tuesday, a more robust low pressure system swipes across the northern portion of the country form Montana through Michigan, leaving a trail of snow in its northern wake, and more rain to its south. Expect snow and rain to begin around 10am-noon, with more snow falling in Minnesota and more rain falling in Iowa. Precipitation will continue to fall from the sky up until around 7pm Tuesday when the system exits the region to our east.

The biggest impacts will be felt in Minnesota along and north of I-90, where multiple inches (1-3") are expected to fall over the course of the day. Those who will have to bust out their shovels, be prepared to encounter a wet and heavy snow packed full with moisture. This heavy snow is common when rain is also in the cards. Be mindful of slippery driving conditions from Tuesday through Wednesday morning, as snow will initially melt on the ground before refreezing.

Northern Iowa can expect more rain with this event as temps will be ever so slightly warmer, but some snow at times is still in the forecast with anywhere from trace amounts to an inch at most possible. Keep in mind, the rain/snow freezing line is fickle, so any tiny change in temperature could mean the difference between rain and snow, especially for those along the MN-IA border.

Central Minnesota further to our north is likely to see greater than 3 inches, and potentially much much more, across the board.

Widespread rain, and even thunderstorms, on Thursday will likely melt this snow. Another chance for snow is looming in the distance sometime early next week.