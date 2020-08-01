StormTeam 3: Scattered to isolated showers Saturday evening through Sunday morning

After a continuous dry period, we will finally see a chance for rain this weekend. Even with this chance though, we are unlikely to see a whole lot.

Relatively cooler and drier air across the upper Midwest Saturday will keep temps into the 70s, with high temps topping out around 80 degrees. Low humidity means dew points will hold at around 60 degrees. Saturday will be a sunny day through the early afternoon.

A cold will move across the region Saturday evening, bringing with it a chance for some scattered to isolated showers and weak storms. Watch for clouds and humidity to increase Saturday afternoon before the front arrives. Scattered / isolated showers should continue through the night and into Sunday morning.

Because we are replacing cool and dry air with even cooler and drier air here, there is not a whole lot of energy and moisture available for storm development. Rain accumulations from should be much less than half an inch across the board, with some local areas possibly seeing nothing at all.

Light rain and clouds will decrease throughout the day Sunday, with winds kicking out of the north at 10-15 mph, and high temps only reaching to around a cool 70 degrees. The rest of the work week ahead looks to be mostly sunny, dry, and cool. Expect lots of sun and high temps Monday through Wednesday in the low - mid 70s. Rain chances slowly begin to return towards next weekend.