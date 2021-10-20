StormTeam 3: Scattered storms with hail potential Wednesday

Isolated showers and storms in the morning did produce a few stronger storms in the bunch. While there will be a bit of a lull in activity between 8-10am, the storms will pick up again and become gradually more common into the afternoon. Stronger storms in the early to mid afternoon (12pm-6pm) will have a potential to drop large hailstones 1"+ in diameter.

Steady rain showers continue through the evening and into the overnight hours before fading into Wisconsin early tomorrow morning.

Cool temps are set to move in behind this system, with highs only around 50 degrees through the weekend. More rain arrives Sunday and possibly even Monday.