StormTeam 3: Scattered storms rolling through the area

Scattered thunderstorms have begun to develop across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, first developing right on schedule just before 4pm. Storms will be loosely organized in a line along a stationary front. Downpours will be heavy in some storms, and isolated severe wind and hail will be possible. These severe effects will not be widespread. Storms peak around 6-8pm, and begin to move out of our area to the southeast after 7-8pm, but will still take until after midnight to totally clear out of the area. Lightning could be frequent in some storms.

Scattered showers will be possible through Monday morning. Temps cool this week with high temps Monday-Friday only around 60 degrees give or take.