StormTeam 3: Scattered storms the rest of Thursday, another round overnight

Much of today will be mostly sunny, but be on the lookout for scattered later afternoon and overnight showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be severe with a risk for hail and damaging winds, particularly this evening. At this time, widespread severe storms do not appear likely. Another round of showers and storms are possible overnight, which may bring gusty winds and heavy downpours - isolated flooding is possible over locations that see heavier bands.

Sunshine along with dry and much less humid conditions return for the end of the week and into the weekend.