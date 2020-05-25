StormTeam 3: Scattered storms moving into the area late Memorial Day

As of Monday at 6:20pm, scattered thunderstorms in Iowa were beginning to work their way into our area. These scattered, small, but intense storms will be ongoing from now until around Midnight. There is a small chance that the strongest of these thunderstorm cells could go severe.

The storm prediction center does have us under a marginal risk for severe weather, a level 1/5 designation.

Potential threats include large hail, strong wind, and heavy rainfall. There is a low chance for an isolated tornadoes.

All of this comes as a stationary front has parked itself across Minnesota and Iowa. From Duluth, MN to Kansas City, MO, this front is providing sustained lifting action in the atmosphere to spark thunderstorms. It's also providing a fresh and unending stream of warm temps and lots of humidity from the south.