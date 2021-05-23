StormTeam 3: Scattered storms for some Sunday/Monday evening

Sunday has been a return to the weather of last week - rainy humid and cloudy. Showers continue on Sunday afternoon in some spots, but these rain showers are rather stagnant... meaning that those who are seeing rain Sunday early afternoon may see quite a bit.

More scattered storms are possible Sunday late afternoon and evening across the entire area before dwindling down around 10pm. Monday will be a similar day. A calm rain-free morning is an opportune time to mow the lawn before more rain moves in. A cold front will ignite a line of storms Monday afternoon, evening, and overnight that will move in from the west. The timing of this front overhead our area at around midnight looks to be reducing the severe risk. That said, between both Monday and Tuesday, there is still a marginal risk for the majority of the area. Threats are isolated hail and wind.

Temps and dew points drop behind the cold front for late Tuesday, with Wednesday looking fairly sunny and calm. More cooler air moves in with rain Thursday and even a bit into Friday.