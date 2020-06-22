StormTeam 3: Scattered storms expected for parts of the area today

After strong and severe storms rolled across the area yesterday afternoon, some of us still stand to see more, albeit weaker, thunderstorms Monday.

A very subtle shortwave will work across parts of Iowa during the middle of the day Monday, and storms are expected to continue to fire off ahead of and near this disturbance.

Thunderstorms can be expected to occur in parts of Northern Iowa and far southern Minnesota (Mower and Fillmore co.) between 10am - 3pm.

No severe weather is expected here. Otherwise, today will be a mostly cloudy day with temps this afternoon only in the mid-70s.