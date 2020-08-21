StormTeam 3: Scattered on/off storms Saturday morning

Finally, a chance for storms is here.

On Saturday morning, an ill-defined disturbance bound with a weak cold front will begin moving through the system. On/off scattered storms can be expected all the way from early Saturday morning at 3am through noon. There are lesser chances for storms during what will be a mostly cloudy afternoon, with high temps in the low - mid 80s.

There is a MARGINAL RISK (1/5) for severe weather, so a low risk. Some storms that get their act together could briefly turn severe, with strong winds, heavy downpours, and some hail.



And talking about rainfall, there is a potential for half an inch give or take across the area. Storms will be scattered in nature, so expect some areas to receive more than an inch, and other areas to receive next to nothing. Either way, this will help out farmers some, which is always good news.

The sun comes back out Sunday, with temps in the mid 80s.