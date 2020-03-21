Clear
StormTeam 3: Scattered light snow to kick off another messy week

Accumulations will be minimal and will melt come Sunday

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 7:37 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

On Saturday evening, scattered light snow was falling across parts of the area. This was as a small disturbance was moving east through central Minnesota. The instability above surface has been slightly greater than anticipated, allowing for moisture to overcome dry air and create light snow. 

This light snow will continue on throughout the rest of the evening and early Sunday morning. Any accumulations will be minimal, and will melt come early Sunday.

This kicks off what will be another messy week of precipitation. With multiple chances for rain and snow expected, similar to the one traversing Minnesota Saturday night. 

Aside from small chances for light precipitation, the next decent chance for rain comes Wednesday, with snow possible late and into early Thursday morning. Another larger systems looks likely come Friday.

More rain is on the way
