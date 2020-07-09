StormTeam 3: Scattered storms, some severe, possible today

After an exceptionally hot and muggy day on Wednesday, another humid start is in store for Thursday. The tropical-like atmosphere combined with an approaching cold front will provide scattered shower and storm chances Thursday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of our area under a SLIGHT RISK (2/5) for severe weather. Heavy rains and damaging wind will be the primary threats with any activity that moves through later today.

After the passage of the front overnight into Friday, much cooler and drier air will filter in behind it, making Friday one of the most comfortable days this week. Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 80s and dew points will hang around in the lower 60s.

Another disturbance will swing through the area Saturday, bringing a renewed chance for showers and storms for the first half of the weekend. Sunday looks to be dry as highs will only reach the lower 80s.