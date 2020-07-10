StormTeam 3: Scattered Storms Saturday

Yet another round of storms is on the way, this time with stormy weather possible the majority of Saturday.

On a disturbance from the western Dakotas will move into the upper Midwest on Saturday, bringing with it a chance for on/off stormy weather the entire day. The first good chance comes in the morning between 7am-10am, when scattered storms could be possible. Skies are likely to calm down around noon, only before ramping back up as temps increase between 2pm-8pm. Some of these 'popcorn' storms will have a chance of turning severe. Heavy downpours and winds are the main threats. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with highs only reaching to around 80 degrees.

Should the sun be able to make an extended appearance Saturday morning, instability will increase in the atmosphere, and so to will the chance for severe weather. Right now there is a MARGINAL RISK (1/5) for severe weather across the area for Saturday.

Skies clear overnight Saturday, to make for a mostly sunny Sunday with high temps in the low 80s - perfect summer weather!