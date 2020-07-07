StormTeam 3: Isolated Storms Possible This Afternoon

After storms failed to fire off on Monday evening, some of the leftover energy is producing isolated showers and storms as a weak cold front sags south across Southern Minnesota. As the front enters Northern Iowa, more storm coverage can be expected through the afternoon until activity wanes this evening. Storms are firing mainly along the Minnesota-Iowa border and will track east as temperatures tick up well into the 80s.

Any storms that do develop will have the potential to become strong to severe, with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats.

Storm coverage should diminish tonight as the front exits our area, leaving a mainly clear night with temperatures hovering around 70 to start the day Wednesday. Temperatures will work into the lower 90s by Wednesday afternoon as winds also pick up out of the south bringing more tropical-like moisture into our area.

The next system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning, leaving behind much more comfortable and less humid air mass on Friday to head into the weekend.