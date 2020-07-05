StormTeam 3: Scattered Storms Monday Evening

As hot and humid weather holds through the week, there will be a few chances for storms, with the first chance coming Monday.

An approaching cold front will push through the area between Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Together with temps nearing 90 degrees, and high humidity seen in dew points nearing 70 degrees, there will be ample energy for storms to kick off Monday afternoon as the front pushes through. Isolated storms will also be possible on Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a MARGINAL RISK (1/5) for severe weather on Monday afternoon. This is a low risk, but keep in mind any storms that form will still be rather intense, with hail, strong winds, and heavy downpours being the main threats.

Scattered storms are expected to start popping off Monday afternoon around 3pm at the earliest as temperatures rise to their high and the cold front approaches. Storm activity should wane overnight, but more weaker storms will be possible Tuesday.

The cold front will be rather weak by Tuesday, so the exact intensity and orientation of storms is uncertain, but the severe threat does look to be lower.

Another round of storms looks to move through the area sometime Thursday. Stay with KIMT News 3 as we continue tracking storms this week.