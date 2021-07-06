StormTeam 3: Scattered Storms Expected for Parts of Tuesday; Here's When

After a pretty clear holiday weekend, storms are back on the menu. While isolated storms are possible at any moment today, more scattered storms are expected to move through the area late today and through early Wednesday. There is a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather, with wind, hail, and rain all being the threats.

Here's a time line...

TUESDAY MORNING: Isolated storms will possible, but mostly just expect increasing clouds and temperatures.

EARLY AFTERNOON: Isolated storm chances continue as clouds cover the region. Temps top out in the mid to upper 80s. The heat index could at times be in the 90s.

MID AFTERNOON: Storms become more scattered/widespread across parts of southern Minnesota, namely those further north, between 4-7pm. This jumbled line of storms slowly inches southward across the rest of southern Minnesota. Rain and wind are the big threats here.

LATE AFTERNOON - EVENING: Storms will likely cross the border into Iowa sometime around 8pm, and expand across the rest of North Iowa by around 10pm.

OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers and storms continue as temps rapidly drop from the 80s towards around 60 degrees. Flooding could be a concern in isolated spots.

WEDNESDAY MORNING: Storms last across most of the area through around 6am, and then gradually fade away through around noon.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: The sun peaks out on a cooler day with high temps only in the mid 60s.

More chances for storms arrive on Friday and possibly into the weekend.