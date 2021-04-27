StormTeam 3: Scattered Storm Chances Continue Tuesday

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, INCREASING CHANCE FOR SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS

A stationary front stuck in North Iowa Tuesday morning has been acting as the focus for scattered thunderstorm development in Southern Minnesota, and will continue to do so for the rest of the day before the risk of thunderstorms expands into North Iowa late Tuesday as well. Storms will not be terribly strong or widespread, but instead pose a risk for a brief heavy and isolated downpour with a risk for hail and lightning. A marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather is in place across our area Tuesday for this risk of hail. A severe storm around 1am in Winona Minnesota reported hail stones over 1 inch in diameter. Another storm in Truman, MN around 7:45am also had radar indicated hail to a level that required a severe thunderstorm warning. Chances for storms increase throughout the day as temps rise again. Highs are forecast to be in the mid to upper 50s in Rochester, and near 70 degrees in Mason City.

WEDNESDAY: MORNING CHANCE, MOSTLY CLOUDY

The chance for scattered showers and storms last through the first half of Wednesday before the front moves away from our area completely. Wednesday will be cooler again with around 60 degrees and mostly cloudy skies for most of the day.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, HIGHS IN THE LOW-MID 60S

Winds pick up to 20mph out of the NE Thursday and sunny skies move in. Despite the NE winds, sunshine will still be able to boost temps back up to the mid 60s Thursday, which is about average for this time of year. The sunshine and mid 60s stick around through Friday.

THE WEEKEND: BACK TO 70

There are some lingering uncertainties concerning this weekend's forecast, but for now we are set to warm back up to around 70 degrees. There is also a boosted chance for rain showers on Sunday as more warm air moves in. It seems likely that there will be some cloud cover. All in all the weekend looks good for outdoor activities, but stay tuned to the forecast for changes.