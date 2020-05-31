StormTeam 3: Scattered, brief Monday morning storms, severe chance Tuesday night

Hope you got outside this weekend, because summer is full steam ahead this week, with he occasional chance for storms.

A warm front will push through early Monday morning, bringing us heat and humidity. This will fire off some storms across the area early in morning around 5-8am. Not everyone will see these brief storms, as they will be very spotty. Places along the MN-IA border have the best chance of seeing them.

Skies gradually clear over the course of the rest of Monday to bring us temps near 90 degrees. Winds on Monday behind the warm front will be up to 20mph at the fastest. Dew points in the upper 60s will bring the max heat index, what it feels like outside, into the mid 90s.

Clear skies hold through Tuesday morning as the southerly wind continues on. Tuesday will be the hottest day this week, with temps reaching into the mid 90s. The heat index will be about 100 degrees.

A cold front paired with an upper level shortwave trough will sweep across the area overnight Tuesday, and bring us a chance for some severe weather. Main risks right now are strong winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. The storm prediction center has us under a "slight risk", a level 2/5 designation.

In the upper atmosphere, a strong ridge or "heat dome" will keep temps warm this week, while pushing waves of energy towards that have the potential to fire off storms. There is a sustained chance for storms for the week ahead, with the next good chance after Tuesday night being Thursday night.