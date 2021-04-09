StormTeam 3: Scattered Light Rain Friday, Cooler into the Weekend / Next Week

FRIDAY: SCATTERED LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS, CLOUDY, HIGHS IN 50S

On Friday morning, the center of a low pressure system was moving from south to north through La Crosse, WI. Meanwhile, a larger bunch of showers was moving south east at similar speed through Olmsted and Dodge counties. These showers slowed as they moved into the area and dropped around a quarter of an inch of rain in spots like Rochester. As of 8:45 am, there were still some lingering showers in spots closeby including parts of Mower, Steele, and Fillmore counties.

The rest of the day will feature more occasional light showers as the entire system continues to move north. High temps will top out in the mid 50s with cloudy skies. Winds will pick up out of the west this afternoon to 10-15mph. Rain moves out of the area completely after 8pm. Temps drop into the 40s overnight.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, RAIN POSSIBLE TO EAST, HIGHS IN LOW 50S

Another system will skirt to our south through Iowa and then east through Wisconsin Saturday, leaving us with mild and mostly cloudy skies. Temps are likely to top out in the low 50s. Light rain will be possible for those close to the Mississippi river such as Fillmore, Howard, and Olmsted counties.

SUNDAY: MORE SUN, CLOUDY TO THE EAST, SLIGHT CHANCE FOR RAIN, HIGHS NEAR 60

A simialr setup Sunday as it continues to rain to our east in Wisconsin. More clouds are expected the further east you go, while it will be more sunny the further west you go. Can't rule out a stray shower here or there Sunday again near the Mississippi River. Otherwise Sunday is still likely a decent day to get outside. High temps will be near 60 degrees.

MONDAY/TUESDAY: WINDY, MORE CLOUDY, AND COOLER

Winds pick up out of the west Monday and Tuesday to 10-20mph with higher gusts. Both days are likely some mix of sun and clouds as cooler air works in. High temps Monday near 50 degrees, and cooler even on Tuesday in the 40s. Overnight lows will be near freezing. Mid April looks to be slightly below average.