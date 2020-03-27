StormTeam 3: Saturday's updated severe potential

A warm front to the south is in the process of pushing warmth and moisture into the area as I type this article. We'll definitely feel it this Friday as highs jump into the low to mid 50s by the evening commute. Spots of sunshine will help fuel the warming temps making for a pretty nice Friday. By tonight, things change in a dramatic way. Clouds begin to build in from the south as the sun sets. Behind the clouds light to moderate rain will turn to moderate to heavy rainfall by early morning Saturday. Showers and storms will be steady through our Saturday with thunderstorms possible - some could become severe. A portion of the area now falls under a marginal risk (1 in 5 chance for severe weather). Heavy rain, hail, and strong winds will all be possible during the day.