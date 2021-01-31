StormTeam 3: Recapping Saturday & Sunday's Snow System

Starting Saturday, freezing drizzle and rain could be found across much of our area. This caused roadway conditions to drop in quality with many rods being reported as either partially covered or completely covered in ice and slush. To make matters worse, the powerful storm system responsible for bringing us the precipitation was moving our way. Luckily, the bulk of the precipitation stated to our south and southeast, but rain still changed over to snow through the overnight and and into Sunday morning. Anywhere from a trace to 4" of snow was reported with the smallest amounts found in the northwest. The storm system continues to move through the Midwest, and will soon aid in creating a Nor'Easter scenario for our friends in the northeast. Our next chance for snow returns for the midweek, Wednesday night through Thursday.