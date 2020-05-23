StormTeam 3: SLIGHT RISK of SEVERE WEATHER Sunday, thunderstorms though Tuesday

Some morning and early afternoon thunderstorms across the area on Saturday were only just the start of it. This occasionally stormy weather will continue on for the next several days.

SATURDAY

The storm prediction center has a small portion of northern Iowa under an area for a marginal risk of severe weather on Saturday, a level 1/5 designation. This includes Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Mitchell, and Howard counties. Thunderstorms are expected, and have already been seen, everywhere else. The main threat with these storms will be heavy rainfall rates, that could make roads slippery and reduce visibility. Thunderstorms Saturday will slowly diminish in the afternoon as the upper level low pressure system moves out and weakens. Elsewhere on Saturday, we are seeing severe weather and even tornado warnings in parts of eastern Iowa, southern Wisconsin, and northern Illinois.

SUNDAY

For Sunday, most of the area has been placed under a slight risk for severe weather, a level 2/5 designation. This includes all counties with the exception of parts of Dodge, Olmsted, and Fillmore counties - which are instead at a less intense, but still extant, marginal risk for severe weather. The main threat on Sunday will be hail and strong straight line winds in excess of 50mph. We can Thunderstorms to be in a "bowing" formation late Sunday morning and early afternoon. There will likely be a break in the weather of sorts after this round, but there is a chance for some small supercell thunderstorms late Sunday as more wind shear is introduced to the area. There is a greater chance for severe weather the further you are to the south west on Sunday. This weather will be fueled by an upper level trough in the atmosphere taking advantage of dew points in the 60s and temperatures in the 80s across the area.

MONDAY - TUESDAY

The upper level trough from Sunday will slowly move to our south on Monday and Tuesday, inducing some more thunderstorms and rain across the area. A small portion of the upper Midwest just to our east is at a marginal risk for severe weather on Monday. Rain on Monday and Tuesday could be more widespread in nature, but temps in the upper 70s and dew points in the upper 50s will keep the chance for some Thunderstorms alive. It looks like the pattern finally changes late Wednesday and Thursday when high pressure settles across the Midwest.