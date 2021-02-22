StormTeam 3: Rochester Warmed Above Freezing For The First Time In Over A Month

As of 3PM today, Rochester, MN warmed up above the freezing mark. This marks the first time the temperature has been above freezing since January 20th, when the high temperature was 35 degrees. Our mild weather is expected to continue for a few days.
We finally warmed up above freezing for the first time in over a month!
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 4:31 PM
Updated: Feb 22, 2021 4:31 PM
