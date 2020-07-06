StormTeam 3: Risk for severe wind and hail Monday evening

Another hot and humid summer day is upon us, but this time we have a risk for severe weather.

The storm prediction center has upgraded parts of our area to a SLIGHT RISK (2/5) for severe weather. The new affected area includes locations along and north of I-90 in Minnesota; including Dodge, Steele, Olmsted, Freeborn, and Mower counties. A MARGINAL RISK (1/5) is out for the rest of the area including all of northern Iowa.

An initial round of isolated storms will move in late Monday morning and early afternoon. Only a few small storms are expected to move through Southern Minnesota around this time, and most of us are unlikely to even notice this initial round. Severe weather is not expected here.

Skies will partially clear this afternoon as temps rise to near 90 degrees, but more storms are still inbound.

A cold front approaching from the Northwest will bring a second more intense round later Monday evening. Scattered storms will begin popping across the area after 6-7pm, with most of the storms confined to Minnesota as this time. The best chance for severe weather will be in storms that spark between 6pm and midnight. The main threats at this time will be large hail around an inch diameter, winds gusting above 60mph, and heavy downpours.

More scattered storms will last through early Tuesday morning, and isolated storms are possible across what will be another hot and humid mostly Sunny Tuesday.

Another round of storms is possible Thursday.