StormTeam 3: Risk for Fire Friday with dry air, winds, warmer temps.

FRIDAY: SUNNY, WINDY, WARMER, AND A RISK FOR FIRE

Winds out of the south Friday will pump temps into the upper 50s to 60 degrees in the afternoon, with winds gusting in the afternoon hours to 35mph. Combined with dew points in the teens and 20s, relative humidity values will drop to 20ish %. Fire conditions will reach near critical values. Do not burn things Friday as fire could spread rapidly.

SATURDAY: SUNNY AND WELL ABOVE AVERAGE

Saturday will be a sunny day with light winds and temps increasing from 40 ish degrees in the morning to near 70 degrees in the afternoon. A beautiful day to get outside.

EASTER SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS AND WARM

Sunday is even warmer. Highs reach the mid 70s with sunshine in the afternoon fading with increasing clouds towards the evening hours. Winds Sunday will be up to 15mph out of the south. A few small thunderstorms could be possible late in the day as cooler air is knocking on our door through early next week.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: EXTENDED CHANCE FOR THUNDERSTORMS

Like I said, cooler air knocking on our door from the north all throughout early next week will make for chances of Thunderstorms through Wednesday. No single day sports a fantastic chance for sustained storms, but it is likely we will at least see some during this time. Severe weather could be a concern with highs in the 60s and 70s and more moisture available.