StormTeam 3: Rising Humidity Leads To Rain Chances on Friday

After some rather pleasant conditions with low humidity over the weekend, we're going to see those humidity levels rising through the week. Temperatures will also be rather warm as highs reach the upper 80s by Thursday. Heat index values may reach the lower 90s late this week. With plenty of moisture around, that will help fuel our next chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Some decent rainfall is possible with any thunderstorms that develop. Another chance of storms is expected late Sunday.