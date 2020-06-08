StormTeam 3: Remnants of Cristobal bring heavy rain and flooding threats

A busy stretch of weather is expected through Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Cristobal tracks through the area. Some highlights include:

Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3.5" Tuesday through Wednesday.

•Flash flooding possible Tuesday into Tuesday night, with potential river flooding through late week.

•A Flash Flood WATCH is in effect for the entire area.

•Isolated tornadoes possible Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

•Northwest winds with gusts up to 45 mph likely on Wednesday, especially across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa