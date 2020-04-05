StormTeam 3: Reduced risk for severe weather Tuesday, storms still possible

The risk for severe weather on Tuesday has diminished. As it stands as of Sunday evening, there is around a 20% chance for scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, with a lesser chance here for severe weather.

The reduced chances come as southerly winds the next two days will be slightly weaker than expected. This will mean slightly cooler than forecast temps for both Monday and Tuesday, with highs Monday reaching into the mid-upper 50s, and highs Tuesday reaching into the upper 60s.

Overcast conditions on Monday are also expected to linger into Tuesday morning. The longer these clouds hold across the area Tuesday, the less sunlight reaches the ground, and the less energy there will be for storms to spark come Tuesday afternoon.

While there still will be ample energy for thunderstorms Tuesday, and maybe even a few Monday night, the severe potential is really concentrated to our south east where conditions are better for storms to snowball into severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has indicated this, and has designated parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio under an area of 'Slight' risk for severe weather.

If it looks like clouds early Tuesday will leave sooner than anticipated, this outlook could change.