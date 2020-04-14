StormTeam 3: Record lows possible the next two nights

With snow on the ground and an anomalous cold air mass aloft, some record cold high temperatures were either tied or broken on Monday. Additional cold record low temperatures were tied or broken this morning (Tuesday).

Cold High Temperature Records for Monday, April 13

Location New Record Old Record

Rochester MN 30F 30F in 1893

Preston MN 34F 36F in 1962

Trempealeau Dam 6 WI 36F 37F in 2013

Theilman 1SSW MN 37F 37F in 2013

Steuben 4SE WI 38F 41F in 2019

Genoa Dam 8 WI 38F 38F in 1943

Low Temperature Records for Tuesday, April 14

Location New Record Old Record

Owen 1E WI 10F 14F in 2013

Theilman 1SSW MN 12F 18F in 2008

Rochester MN 14F 18F in 1962

Cresco 1NE IA 18F 18F in 1950

Minnesota City MN 18F 26F in 1896

Winona Dam 5A MN 22F 24F in 1943

Steuben 4SE WI 23F 28F in 2008

Trempealeau Dam 6 WI 24F 24F in 1957

More records are likely for tonight and Wednesday night.