StormTeam 3: Record lows possible Monday night

The cold fall continues across the viewing area as another plunge of cold air is expected to hit the Midwest early this week. Origins of this frigid air is heading down from the North Pole, and could usher in the threat of record lows by Tuesday morning. Several low temperature records are at stake in all spots in the KIMT viewing area. Lows could drop below zero overnight Monday into Tuesday. Monday will feature a cold day with strong winds and wind chill factors below zero. Snow may work in as early as Wednesday.