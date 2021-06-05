It has been a hot start to the month of June! Several locations across the Upper Midwest have set new record highs on Friday and Saturday, as temperatures have soared into the 90s, and even some triple-digit heat across the Dakota. While we may not see any new record highs heading into the workweek, above-normal temperatures are expected to continue with highs in the 80s and 90s.
Several locations has set new record highs on Friday and Saturday
Posted: Jun 5, 2021 6:12 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Record heat across parts of the Upper Midwest
- Spring blizzard to slam the upper Midwest
- Powerful winter storm lingers in Upper Midwest
- Winter storm blasts the Upper Midwest
- StormTeam 3: Rare Tropical Storm Cristobal to bring rain & winds to upper Midwest
- UPDATE: Winter storm blamed for three deadly upper Midwest crashes
- Deep freeze grips Upper Midwest; more bitter cold to come
- Spring snow storm expected to blanket upper Midwest
- Headwinds for Trump in bid to repeat Upper Midwest victories
- StormTeam 3: Near record heat this weekend
Scroll for more content...