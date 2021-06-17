StormTeam 3: Record Heat Recorded in Mason City on Thursday

Temperatures soared across northern Iowa into the 90s and even over 100 degrees Thursday afternoon. Mason City recorded a high temperature of 102°, which breaks the record high for the date, previous set back in 1913 with 98°. Over a 100-year-old record broken!
Temperatures soared over the century mark Thursday afternoon, prior to storm development.
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 11:45 PM
Updated: Jun 18, 2021 6:03 AM
