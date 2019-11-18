StormTeam 3: Ready for a warm up? Temps could reach 50 this week!

Returning from Mexico it's obvious that I'm bringing the warmer weather with me! Just kidding, of course! The warmer weather was looking to arrive long before I crossed the border. Now it is here and it's going to feel great!

Temperatures will climb into the lower 40s today, surpassing the norm by just a few degrees. By Wednesday, we could see temperatures making a run for the 50s! Where there is good news there is also the bad.

For Thursday, we'll be taking around a 10 degree hit with the chance for a wintry mixture moving back in. Although most of the daytime precipitation will be in the form of rain, temps will be falling below freezing once again during the night of Thursday and Friday.