StormTeam 3: Rainy Days Ahead...

A storm system building into the region will bring rain to the area through Tuesday and Wednesday. Widespread rainfall is expected, and rainfall amounts could total over 0.50" by Wednesday. Some embedded thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon, but no severe weather is anticipated.
Tracking rain showers through your Tuesday and Wednesday.
Posted: Mar 22, 2021 8:25 PM
Updated: Mar 22, 2021 8:43 PM
