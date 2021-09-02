StormTeam 3: Rainy Conditions Through Friday

Rain is moving through the area Thursday evening and will continue into the day of Friday. The rain will gradually taper off during the afternoon and evening on Friday. Not expecting torrential with this system, but many locations will pick up around 0.50" of rainfall. Some locations could pick up as much as one inch by the end of the day on Friday. Sunshine and drier conditions arrive for Labor Day weekend!
Rain is expected tonight into Friday
Posted: Sep 2, 2021 7:40 PM
