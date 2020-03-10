Clear
StormTeam 3: Rain/snow mix possible later this evening

Under 1" of snow possible

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 2:32 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

System this evening and overnight will drop precipitation chances for the viewing area.  Most of the activity will start after sunset and last through 2 am.  The spots which could see minor accumulation will be along I-90 and north.  The rest of the region will have a chance of drizzle, freezing drizzle or a light mix. 

Wintry mix Tuesday night
