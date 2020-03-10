StormTeam 3: Rain/snow mix possible later this evening

Photo Gallery 2 Images
System this evening and overnight will drop precipitation chances for the viewing area. Most of the activity will start after sunset and last through 2 am. The spots which could see minor accumulation will be along I-90 and north. The rest of the region will have a chance of drizzle, freezing drizzle or a light mix.
