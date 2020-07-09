StormTeam 3: Rainfall totals, recap, of storms Thursday

A tumultuous Thursday filled with wind, rain, and hail, and plenty of lightning has come to an end. Here's how the storms played out.

A storm system complex (known Methodologically as a Mesoscale Convective System) moved into Northern Iowa on Thursday morning, packing severe storms on its leading edge. Ahead of the storm system, storms packed with tropical moisture were dropping constant rainfall in some parts of Southern Minnesota. As the system progresses east, winds gusted above 50 mph, with a 57mph wind gust recorded at the Mason City airport as storm rolled through. Penny sized hail was reported across large swaths of N. Iowa, while winds knocked down several trees in Saint Ansgar. As the storms continued to roll east, extensive wind damage was recorded across Northeastern Iowa along the MS river.

The wind wasn't the only talking point though, so too was the rain. Reports in Rochester have indicated that anywhere from 2.5-3" fell across the Med City, with a report out of Chester just to the east indicating 3.4" of rain. Elsewhere, Clear Lake and Mason City both recorded 2.22" and 2.42" respectively. Rainfall accumulations above 2 inches were also observed in Fillmore and Chickasaw counties.

Friday is expected to the opposite of Thursday, will calm mostly sunny skies the entire day. Enjoy it, more scattered storms return Saturday.