StormTeam 3: Rainfall totals from Sunday and Monday

After a Sunday afternoon of severe weather, and more showers in storms in parts of the area Monday morning, rainfall reports are flooding in, and we have the latest.

Aside form an impressive supercell that traveled from Forest City to Winona over the course of yesterday (a nearly 140 mile trek), most of the rain over the past 24 hours fell in parts of Minnesota as storms overnight congregated in torrential a line between Mankato and Baldwin County, Wisconsin east of the Twin Cities. Some of this moved through parts of Southern Minnesota Monday morning.

Rochester recorded 1.92 inches of rain. While nearby Winona county and Dodge county have recorded 1.90 inches and 0.84 inches respectively. These both come after a strong line of heavy rain moved through early this morning around 6am.

Elsewhere, a viewer sent us an unconfirmed report of 1.5 inches in Northwood, IA. This was associated with a vicious supercell thunderstorm that moved through Northwood, where golf ball size hail was also reported.

To our north, storms overnight have produced some truly astounding rainfall totals. 8.22 inches has been recorded in Baldwin in St. Croix county, WI east of the twin cities. The nearby town of Emerald (close to Glenwood City) has recorded 9.13" inches! Flooding was ongoing in this area of Western Wisconsin Monday. Flooding was also ongoing just north of Mankato, with confirmed flooding along Highway 14 between Nicollet and Kerns in Nicollet county. Nearby St. Peter recorded 4.55 inches of rain.