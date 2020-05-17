StormTeam 3: Rainfall totals from the past 24 hours

Sunday has brought us a cloudy and windy day, but it has also delivered with it some much needed rainfall. Here are some of the rain totals we have seen from across the area,

Overall, the entire area has seen at least an inch over the past 24 hours, with many seeing at least 2 inches. Reports out of Austin and Lansing in Minnesota have showed at least 3 inches.

Most of the area was running 1-3 inches below average for rainfall for this time of year, so this rain is welcomed by many farmers. The US Drought Monitor had placed parts of the area under "abnormally dry" conditions, a level 1/5 drought. This rain will likely work to push that away for now.

We can expect a little bit more rain for the remainder of Sunday. Up to an inch more at most could fall in parts of Minnesota.